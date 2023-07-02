Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive, Mobile

Blue Archive's New Event Celebrates The New Year For Some Reason

We're not entirely sure why, but Nexon's latest event in Blue Archive is celebrating the New Year in the middle of July. ...Why?

Nexon has an update for their mobile game Blue Archive, as, for some reason, they're celebrating the New Year all over again in a fresh event. For real, this event makes absolutely no sense, as they are calling it the New Year's Aperitif: One-and-Done Match, in which they are making a special dish as if it were January despite everything being in July. We kid, but seriously, it seems like mobile developers are just making it up as they go along for excuses to throw in-game events. We got more details from the team and the latest trailer below for you to enjoy

Blue Archive – July 2023 Event

In this story, the Gourmet Research Society takes on unimaginable obstacles so they can enjoy delicious food. Players can join their fight against the major distribution company, Nyao Foods, in a cookoff to save Sparrow. Two new students join the battlefield as well:

Haruna (New Year) – Haruna (New Year) is an Explosive-type Striker student from Gehenna Academy. When using her EX Skill: Gourmand's Rage, she deals damage proportional to her ATK to up to five enemies in order. She also deals damage in a circle around her.

In addition to the story update, Mission 21 has been updated to include new missions where players can earn Pyroxenes by completing tasks, leveling up student skills and earning and using Credits. Nexon also released two new PVs on Blue Archive's official YouTube channel that features a different side of the Gourmet Research Society students, including Fuuka, Haruna, and Junko from the School Lunch Club as they welcome the new year.

