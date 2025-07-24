Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Plus, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Announces Closed Beta

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance will be holding a Closed Beta, set to take place in late August for North America, Europe, and South America

Sign-ups for the Beta are open now until August 14, with participant notifications on August 15–20.

Experience dynamic MMO gameplay—team raids, world exploration, crafting, and unique character builds.

Customize your hero, join multiplayer raids, and enjoy social activities in an anime-inspired world.

Developer Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co. and publisher A Plus revealed they will be holding a Closed Beta for their upcoming game, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. The Beta will be taking place in late August 2025, happening on Steam and the Epic Games Store in North America, Europe, and South America. The team is currently taking applications, which opened up today, running until August 14, with qualification notifications happening from August 15–20 ahead of the actual Beta. There will be a limited number of participants, with a data wipe after the test, so no saving anything to your account. Best of luck to those who wish to sign up.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance builds upon the franchise's signature anime aesthetic, offering players a vibrant, action-packed MMORPG. Create your own hero, team up for strategic raids, or simply relax and have fun with friends fishing, crafting, and endless exploration. Adventure awaits!

Explore the Open World: Magna is a vast land full of wonder: mine rare crystals, gather mystical herbs and mushrooms, or stumble into sudden monster stampedes! Between battles, lose yourself in breathtaking vistas.

