Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bbc studios, bluey, Bluey's Happy Snaps, Ludo Studio

Bluey's Happy Snaps Announced For PC & Consoles Later This Year

Bluey and the family are off on a new adventure in Bluey's Happy Snaps, the next video game based on the cartoonm series coming this year

Article Summary Bluey's Happy Snaps launches on PC and consoles later this year from Gameloft and BBC Studios.

Explore the world of Bluey, take photos, and create your own scrapbook packed with memorable moments.

Unlock stickers and decorations as you play, with activity ideas to inspire fun beyond the game.

Enjoy two-player local play with no in-game purchases or online requirements—perfect for families.

Gameloft has partnered with Ludo Studio and BBC Studios for an all-new Bluey game, as Bluey's Happy Snaps will be released sometime later this year. This is a new family game where you play as the Bluey going around and snapping photos with your family across several different settings. Having fun with them by unlocking moments and exploring spots both int he show and around thr world. Enjoy the trailert and details here as the game will arrive sometime later this year.

Bluey's Happy Snaps

Time to play! Explore, have fun and capture your favorite moments with Bluey and Bingo in this photo-powered game. Look out for familiar spots from the show, create your own scrapbook and turn in-game memories into playful moments for real life. Bluey and Bingo have found Dad's old camera (back from when he was cool). Take it with you around the world of Bluey and snap photos of the games they play and the wildlife they discover. Each snapshot is saved to Bluey's scrapbook, where players can keep their favorite moments.

Play Games: Join everyone's favorite Blue Heeler in Bluey's Happy Snaps, a playful interactive adventure inspired by the hit TV series. Explore familiar locations, play with loads of toys, or chase cheeky bin chickens, and enjoy fun activities with Bluey, Bingo, and friends.

Join everyone's favorite Blue Heeler in Bluey's Happy Snaps, a playful interactive adventure inspired by the hit TV series. Explore familiar locations, play with loads of toys, or chase cheeky bin chickens, and enjoy fun activities with Bluey, Bingo, and friends. Play For Real Life: Throughout the game there are playful tips to keep the fun going into the real world. From birdwatching in your own backyard to setting up play moments with your favourite toys. Kids can explore, pretend, and discover in the game, then keep the fun going "for real life.

Throughout the game there are playful tips to keep the fun going into the real world. From birdwatching in your own backyard to setting up play moments with your favourite toys. Kids can explore, pretend, and discover in the game, then keep the fun going "for real life. Capture, Collect, and Play: Using your camera, unlock stickers and decorations to personalize your scrapbook. Color-in, arrange snapshots, and build a one-of-a-kind keepsake filled with Bluey fun. As they progress through locations, players also encounter "For Real Life" activity ideas that spark play both in the game and beyond the screen.

Using your camera, unlock stickers and decorations to personalize your scrapbook. Color-in, arrange snapshots, and build a one-of-a-kind keepsake filled with Bluey fun. As they progress through locations, players also encounter "For Real Life" activity ideas that spark play both in the game and beyond the screen. Share The Fun: Share the adventure side-by-side! A second player can join in to explore and strike a pose while the main player leads the adventure behind the camera. You can even play with toys together along the way! Bluey's Happy Snaps has no in-game purchases and no online play.

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