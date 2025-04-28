Posted in: Blumhouse, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: blumhouse, Blumhouse Horrorverse, Meta Horizon

Blumhouse Horrorverse Announced For Meta Horizon

Meta Horizon is getting an all-new horor experience from Blumhouse, as Blumhouse Horrorverse will launch for the VR space in late May

Article Summary Blumhouse Horrorverse launches on Meta Horizon in May, bringing iconic horror franchises to VR.

Experience a dark, theme park-style world inspired by Blumhouse and Universal horror films.

Explore mini games and activities based on The Purge, Wolf Man, and other horror stories.

Enter Blumhouse for a Survival Lockdown game as either a victim or a villain from hit movies.

Meta Horizon will be adding a brand-new VR experience months ahead of Halloween, as they revealed Blumhouse Horrorverse is coming in May. This new entry has been billed as an immersive horror experience that "transports [players] into the heart-pounding world of horror movies from their favorite franchises." What exactly that means, they didn't really show off in either images or a video, all we got is the artwork you see here. We have more details about the experience below as we wait to see more of it. If you're interested in taking part,m yopu can RSVP for the world on their website, as it will also be available online at and via the Meta Horizon mobile app.

Blumhouse Horrorverse

Blumhouse Horrorverse is a theme park-like locale set in a dark, foggy forest, with the imposing edifice of the Blumhouse at its center. The woods are the place to roleplay and socialize with your friends and fellow scare addicts, featuring themed activities and elements based on Blumhouse stories as you explore, such as target practice areas based on The Purge franchise, a Wolf Man mini game, and a screening area for exclusive Blumhouse content.

As you immerse yourself, you'll discover even more eerie environments throughout the world, inspired by iconic Blumhouse and Universal movies like M3GAN, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and Happy Death Day. But the true terror begins when you enter the Blumhouse itself, where you can take part in the Survival Lockdown game. Anyone can activate the game by throwing the Lockdown lever, and whoever is in the house will find themselves randomly assigned roles: victim or villain. Victims must work together to locate missing keycards and end the lockdown, while the villain – who can embody fan-favorite characters like M3GAN, Babyface, and more – aims to eliminate each survivor before they escape.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!