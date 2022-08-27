Cramped Room Of Death Announced For Q4 2022 Release

Nicalis revealed one of their latest games this week as they are setting up Cramped Room Of Death to be released in Q4 2022. Developed by Hafiz Mohd Rozlan, the game is deceptively cool as it is a puzzler dressed up as a dungeon crawler. Every room comes with its challenges that you'll have to figure out while vanquishing enemies with your spear and collecting treasure as you go. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we now patiently wait for them to give us a release date.

Brave adventurer Lance loved to party, but one night he ate too much and fell into a deep sleep. Thevile Vizardians then stole his treasure and even took all his weapons, leaving only his giant spear.Lance entered the catacombs of death to confront the thieves and recover his lost possessions, buthe soon realized why the spear was left behind: It barely fits in these cramped rooms!In this challenging dungeon adventure, each room is a brain-teasing puzzle with tight turns, deadlytraps and no margin for error. All you need to do is jab every enemy with your giant spear to unlockthe next door… but sometimes you can't even turn to face them, because the hallways are toonarrow and the spear is too long. Every room has tight turns, deadly traps and very little margin for error. There are sliding blocks, crumbling platforms, spiked floors, enemies with ranged weapons… you'll have to plan your moves carefully if you expect to recover all of your stolen treasure. Each step you take could be your last! 5 different stages with 170 unique rooms

Secret levels to discover

5 distinct enemy types

12 types of traps and obstacles

10 different ways to die

12 unlockable character skins

A special key that can be used to make levels easier to clear