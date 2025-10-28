Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution, Studio Imugi

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution Confirmed For November Launch

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution is scheduled to leave Early Access next month, as the full game will launch in mid-November

Article Summary Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution leaves Early Access with a full release set for mid-November 2024.

Lead Céline/César Bonaparte through an alternate French Revolution shaped by your political choices.

Engage in tactical turn-based battles mixing historical warfare and steam-powered mechs called Colossi.

Shape your revolutionary agenda with dynamic allies, political drama, and evolving infrastructure systems.

Indie game developer and publisher Studio Imugi has revealed that their new game, Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution, will finally leave Early Access next month. The political strategy game has been in EA since May, as theteam have worked to refine this interactive fictional version of Napoleon's rise to power and eventual rule of France, as you can dictate the course of history. The game's full release has been set for November 9, 2025, as the latest trailer here shows off what the final version of the game will look and play like.

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution

Taking Napoleon's place in history, players serve the role of Céline/César Bonaparte, a young military officer who leads a revolutionary movement in a monarchy on the verge of collapse. Grow the movement from a ragtag group of idealists to a powerful, radical government to determine the fate of the revolution – and the world. Harness and perfect your ideological strategy – choose your ideals and take control of France by any means necessary, reshaping her future to match your vision. Joining the political fray in this adaptive alternate history game are famous historical characters and factions.

Each character is brought to life via Studio Imugi's imaginative take on the French Revolution, creating political theater in which tensions and conflicts never play out the same way. Featuring epic battles where gunpowder clashes with steam-powered mechs, known as Colossi, tense tactical turn-based combat rewards valor and cunning over brute strength. Bonaparte's presentation of alternate history is accentuated by its unique approach to the strategy genre: mirroring the consequences of political action, players can see policy play out in real time on the battlefield.

A War of Ideological Strategy: Choose and perfect your ideals and take control of France if she is to be saved from rampant disregard for the people's well-being

Choose and perfect your ideals and take control of France if she is to be saved from rampant disregard for the people's well-being Epic Alternate-history Battles: Blades and gunpowder clashes with towering state-of-the-art mechs, tense, tactical turn-based combat rewards valour and cunning over brute strength

Blades and gunpowder clashes with towering state-of-the-art mechs, tense, tactical turn-based combat rewards valour and cunning over brute strength Perfected Political Drama: Revolution plays out in real time as you pass laws to reshape the government alongside famous historical characters like Robespierre, Lafayette and Danton. Grow your reach and unlock tools to realize your political agenda – embracing change through terror, or safeguarding order and the old regime

Revolution plays out in real time as you pass laws to reshape the government alongside famous historical characters like Robespierre, Lafayette and Danton. Grow your reach and unlock tools to realize your political agenda – embracing change through terror, or safeguarding order and the old regime Recruitable New Allies: Conscript battalions, recruit officers and build new Colossi to help expand your territory as you take control of France

Conscript battalions, recruit officers and build new Colossi to help expand your territory as you take control of France Innovative Political Theater: Manage tensions & conflicts in narrative escalations as the old regime clashes with revolutionaries in story events heavily inspired by actual history

Manage tensions & conflicts in narrative escalations as the old regime clashes with revolutionaries in story events heavily inspired by actual history Infrastructure & Population: Build and exploit new infrastructures in the regions under your control, and leverage propaganda to gain seats in the National Convention by pushing simulated social classes to embrace your ideology

