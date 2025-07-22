Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

Borderlands 4 may be coming out in September for most platforms, but Nintendo Switch 2 players will need to wait a little longer

Article Summary Borderlands 4 launches September, with Nintendo Switch 2 release pushed to October by 2K Games.

Experience a new world, Kairos, as one of four Vault Hunters fighting against the tyrant Timekeeper.

Enjoy fast-paced combat, deep skill trees, customizable builds, and cooperative online gameplay.

Explore Kairos with new movement abilities, devastating weaponry, and endless loot drops in every battle.

2K Games has confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 release date for Borderlands 4, as those players will need to wait a little extra for their copy of the game. The good news is they won't need to wait by much, as Switch games have been notorious for being released at a later date, months down the road. This one won't be as long as the game will be out on October 3, just one week after PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. With that news came a new teaser trailer showing off the Siren Cat, which you can check out above.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

