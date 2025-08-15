Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Releases New Character Short Video

Check out the latest video for Borderlands 4, as they reveal more about Amon and the experience that made him a Vault Hunter

Article Summary Borderlands 4 introduces new Vault Hunter Amon in a dramatic character short video reveal.

Experience Amon's encounter with a cult and the story behind his journey to becoming a Vault Hunter.

Battle across the world of Kairos with dynamic movement, branching skill trees, and wild new weapons.

Play solo or in 4-player online co-op, explore vast environments, and spark a revolution in Borderlands 4.

2K Games released a brand-new video for Borderlands 4 for you to enjoy, as they give the characters a little more definition with their latest short. This one focuses on Amon and a story he tells about coming in contact with a Vault monster-worshipping cult. We get to see his experience firsthand as to what happened and why he became a Vault Hunter. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

