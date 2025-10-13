Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Conventions, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4, PAX Australia 2025

Borderlands 4 Reveals New Content at PAX Australia 2025

Borderlands 4 revealed some of their plans for post-launch content at PAX Australia 2025 this weekend, starting with the first Bounty Pack

2K Games rolled out several new items coming to Borderlands 4 during PAX Australia 2025, as we got a better idea of what's coming for post-launch content. The big item at the top is Bounty Pack 1, which features some content and a bunch of cosmetics, as it looks like a lot of what will be in that first pack is more flash than substance. We have the full notes from 2K Games below of what will be in the pack, as well as a couple of events coming to the game this Fall, but a date for its release was not immediately revealed.

Bounty Pack 1

Bounty Packs are paid DLC that bring new bite-sized yet flavorful narrative content to Kairos. Across a series of all-new Main Missions, players will team up with Rush and show the Timekeeper's Minister of Culture the true meaning of Mercenary Day, a jolly time for gift-giving and gunslinging with friends and family. They might also score some new Legendary loot in the process! Bounty Pack 1 also includes a Vault Card with new rewards that players will earn through gameplay, with 24 cosmetic items to unlock and 4 pieces of rerollable gear. The rerollable gear can be earned as many times as players like, so it can be an opportunity to obtain a roll with stats that perfectly suit a specific build! Here's the full breakdown of the Bounty Pack 1 Vault Card loot:

4 rerollable weapons

4 Vault Hunter Heads usable by Vex, Rafa, Amon, and Harlowe

4 Vault Hunter Skins usable by Vex, Rafa, Amon, and Harlowe

5 Weapon Skins

5 Vehicle Skins

4 ECHO-4 Drone Skins

2 ECHO-4 Attachments

Bounty Pack 1 also features a few extra goodies to find:

1 New Digirunner Vehicle (available shortly after starting the first Main Mission)

1 Vault Hunter Style usable by Vex, Rafa, Amon, and Harlowe (available after beating the boss and completing the Bounty Pack's final Main Mission)

1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin (available after beating the boss and completing the Bounty Pack's final Main Mission)

To access Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day, players can:

Purchase Borderlands 4 Deluxe or Super Deluxe Edition (both include the Bounty Pack Bundle)

Alternatively, purchase the Bounty Pack Bundle that includes Bounty Pack 1, or purchase Bounty Pack 1 individually

How Rush Saved Mercenary Day is the first of four Bounty Packs included in the Bounty Pack bundle.

Free Seasonal Mini-Event: Horrors of Kairos

The first free, limited-time Seasonal Mini-Event, Horrors of Kairos, will scare all players senseless from October 23 to November 6. Players will encounter a terrifying new weather effect of blood rain when fighting world bosses, and killing them has a chance to earn you new Legendary loot. We'll also be offering seasonal cosmetics through SHiFT codes shared on Borderlands social channels.

Free Endgame Updates: Bloomreaper the Invincible

Bloomreaper the Invincible, the first of the endgame Invincible Bosses coming to Borderlands 4 as free updates for all players, is coming in Q4. The "Invincible" moniker is a throwback to the raid bosses of Borderlands 2, so these aren't literally unkillable enemies—but players' skills will be tested by the massive health pools, extremely lethal attack damage, and new modifiers of these all-new bosses.

