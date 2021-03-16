Boruto (Karma) Is The Next DLC For Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Bandai Namco has announced the next DLC pack for Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker as players will be getting Boruto (Karma). The team has been rolling out regular updates to the game, even though they are a bit sparse, they do make an impact when they land. And this one is going to have one hell of an impact as you're essentially getting a beefed-up version of Boruto. Beyond the description and the images you see below, the company didn't really offer anything substantial about what abilities the character will have, or a trailer showing them off, or how much the DLC will cost, or even a release window for when you can expect it. So basically, this is the pre-hype before the hype before it comes out. Enjoy reading about it as we wait for more info.

Experience the latest form of Boruto from the hit anime series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, when the latest DLC releases for Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Momoshiki Otsutsuki has embedded his Karma into Boruto as Boruto dealt a fatal blow to Momoshiki in battle. This Karma has activated new powers for Boruto but is also slowly spreading throughout his body and will soon take over his mind and body until all that is left is the reincarnation of Momoshiki Otsutsuki. More information regarding the release of this new DLC will be made at a later date. In his new form, Boruto acts as a Defense type character and can utilize Boruto Stream and Lightning Style: Thunderclap Arrow as his two Ninjutsu powers. His Secret Technique is Karma Linchpin (Wild). This ability resets the Ninjutsju and stock of Substitution of enemies in range, as well as greatly reducing enemy movement and speed while also absorbing their Secret Technique gauge.