Botany Manor Releases New Screenshots Ahead Of Release

Take a look at some of the new screenshots and imagery from Botany Manor, revealing more of the puzzle mechanics to the game.

Indie game publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Balloon Studios revealed several new screenshots for Botany Manor, along with some more info about the game. As you can see from the images below, the team is showing more of the puzzle aspects of the game as you explore the grounds and put the knowledge you've learned to the test in various ways. The game has yet to be given a release date beyond the word "soon," but our best guess is we'll probably see it sometime in Early 2024 at best. For now, enjoy the info and imagery.

"Set in a historical English homestead brimming with a lifetime of memorabilia and research to explore, you will uncover long-forgotten seeds and piece together clues as you solve puzzles to help each rare plant to grow. Some of these clues can be found throughout letters, poems, books, scientific data, and objects scattered all over the manor. With each new clue, you'll discover how to grow each long-forgotten flora. The clues are interactable, so you can turn bottles, flip over postcards, and examine each one closely as you unravel the puzzle. As clues are discovered, you can document them in your very own herbarium that you can access at any time as you uncover the mysteries surrounding these plants."

"The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seeds and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities."

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor .

. Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella's life, career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

