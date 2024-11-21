Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bounce Arcade, Velan Studios

Bounce Arcade Drops Launch Trailer With Meta Quest Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the VR pinball experience title Bounce Arcade, as the game is out now on Meta Quest

Article Summary Bounce Arcade is now available on Meta Quest, offering a unique VR pinball adventure.

Use your hands as paddles to navigate four immersive pinball worlds with distinct challenges.

Experience fast-paced action with skills like Guide and Attract for ultimate pinball control.

Each pinball table features unique mini-games in worlds like Gunpowder Gulch and Monster Manor.

VR developer and publisher Velan Studios dropped a new launch trailer for Bounce Arcade, as the game is out now on Meta Quest this week. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a new VR pinball title that feels more like an experience or an adventure than just your standard pinball flair. Enjoy the trailer as you can play the game today.

Bounce Arcade

Enter the machine and play pinball like you've never seen before in Bounce Arcade! Wield your hands as paddles, guiding the ball through four immersive pinball worlds, each with its own challenges and surprises. Nostalgic and frantic elements of classic pinball join all-new skills for a fast-paced arcade experience. Trigger the Guide to nudge the ball where you want it to go and activate Attract to magnetically pull the ball back to you, all for the ultimate skill shots (if you can master them). Experience chaotic pinball action flipped inside out! Unique mini-games bring each pinball table to life:

Gunpowder Gulch: Rob a dusty town while dodging the law in a thrilling Wild West heist. Players will test their aim and wits through safe-cracking, barrages of flying barrels, and shootouts where their paddles transform into pistols to fend off deputies.

Rob a dusty town while dodging the law in a thrilling Wild West heist. Players will test their aim and wits through safe-cracking, barrages of flying barrels, and shootouts where their paddles transform into pistols to fend off deputies. Asteroid Outpost: Survive the perils of deep space mining while harvesting Arcadium from dangerous asteroids. Players will repair their ships and unleash multiball chaos as they bring the vessel's critical systems back online.

Survive the perils of deep space mining while harvesting Arcadium from dangerous asteroids. Players will repair their ships and unleash multiball chaos as they bring the vessel's critical systems back online. Monster Manor: Explore a haunted mansion filled with eerie surprises and restless spirits. Players will light candles, catch ghosts, and battle monstrous forces as they uncover the secrets of the mysterious manor.

Explore a haunted mansion filled with eerie surprises and restless spirits. Players will light candles, catch ghosts, and battle monstrous forces as they uncover the secrets of the mysterious manor. Pirate's Plunder: Sail the high seas and pillage your way to glory in this swashbuckling adventure. Players can load the cannons, conquer naval rivals, and plunder treasure as they raise the Jolly Roger and fend off a swarm of skeletons!

