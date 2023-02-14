Boyfriend Dungeon Makes Surprise Launch On PS5 For Valentine's Day Boyfriend Dungeon is coming to capture hearts on the PS5 as Kitfox Games spontaneously released the game on the console today.

Indie developer and publisher Kitfox Games just gave PS5 players a surprise gaming valentine as Boyfriend Dungeon is available right now for the console. if you haven't played this game before, you're in for a treat as this was one of our favorites from PAX West years ago and it's only grown in popularity since release. The game puts you in an interesting position where you have a relationship with your weapons in a unique dating sim situation, each with their own unique personality, and then go on dates where you essentially dungeon crawl together. The game is available right now through the PlayStation Store for $20 as next-gen players have the main game and the Secret Weapons expansion packed together, giving you all the content released to-date.

"Plunder the dunj as you fend off dangerous monsters and take your weapons on romantic dates. Woo your weapons in this flirty, playful, and welcoming world filled with mastery in the procedurally generated dungeon. Serving up a dose of summer-time fling nostalgia, take your dates out as you uncover their stories and level them up. Embark on blossoming relationships with your weapon cuties as you capture their hearts in friendship and in love. In this light-hearted, fantastical shack-and-slash filled with adventure, improve your skills and fend off the monsters together because the couple that slays together, stays together." Date up to nine-ish weapons, from dancing swords to heart-piercing daggers.

Generated action-combat dunj and challenges! Stay sharp!

Various combat styles. Hit hard and dodge quickly with the dagger, or take on crowds with Lasersaber.

Each weapon type feels and plays differently.

Inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality, including male, female, and non-binary romance.

Take your weapon-babes on romantic outings, such as to the club or the beach.