Bravery & Greed Set To Launch On PC & Console Mid-November

Team17 and Rekka Games announced last week that Bravery & Greed will be coming out on PC and consoles in mid-November. The team has been teasing the retro-looking four-player, co-operative beat 'em up dungeon brawler for a few months now, which will come at you like an arcade style you don't see in too many titles like this. It honestly looks like a ton of fun as you and others will take on fantasy roles to chop down enemies, gather gold, earn new skills, and more as a team. The game is set to be released on November 15th, 2022, for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, with compatibility for next-gen consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait out the next four weeks.

"Taking inspiration from classic adventure titles from times gone by, Bravery & Greed places players in the shoes of one of four classes; the agile Rogue, the valiant Warrior, the eccentric Wizard, and the mighty Amazon. Each class has its own unique skills and abilities, from ranged or melee attacks to the ability to summon elemental allies to assist in combat; there are customization options aplenty. Furthermore, four skill trees – the Paths of Life, Chaos, Order, and Darkness – await treasure-hunting dungeon brawlers. Each of the paths has its own gameplay-altering capabilities, affecting everything from unlocking new skills for survivability and damage to increasing cunning and gold lust, which means no two runs in Bravery & Greed are ever the same.

Treasure hunt solo or with friends: Jump into the fun with up to four-player online and local co-operative gameplay, with a variety of both PvE and PvP game modes

Unleash the magic: Parry, dodge, and juggle abilities to unleash destructive spells on mighty foes, bosses, and even unsuspecting allies

Choose from classic archetypes: Choose from four different and unique classes; Rogue, Warrior, Wizard, and Amazon, all boasting their own skills and specialties

Follow your path: Four different skill trees await, each offering up perks that will affect gameplay, but beware, once a path is chosen the player is committed to it until death

Find help along the way: Hidden throughout the levels, humanoid and animal followers can be acquired to fight alongside players, helping usher them toward the glorious gold and treasure that awaits."