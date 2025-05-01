Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: May the 4th, star wars

Brawlhalla Brings On More Star Wars Characters For May The 4th

A few new Star Wars characters are bing added to the Brawlhalla roster, as this second wave of fighters celebrates May The 4th this year

Article Summary General Grievous joins Brawlhalla as a playable character with unique lightsaber combat and animations.

Nine Star Wars legends including Darth Vader, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian return in this May the 4th event.

New weapon skins debut: the Asgardian Great Lightsaber and Death Star Hologram Orb, each with special features.

Unlock the free Droid General title and exclusive rewards by logging in and completing event challenges.

Ubisoft is celebrating May The 4th with some new additions to a few games, with Brawlhalla being at the forefront with a new wave of Star Wars content. The big addition this time around is General Grievous, who will be added to the roster along with nine other fighters from the Star Wars universe spanning several eras and series. He looks mighty impressive as they have nailed down a lot of his combat and animations from his appearance in Revenge of the Sith, even hints from the 2003 Clone Wars animated series. We have more info about the character and other additions below, as well as the trailer above, as the content is now live when you update the game.

Brawlhalla x Star Wars – Wave 2

General Grievous joins nine other Star Wars characters in the Brawlhalla roster from previous Crossover Events: Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Kay Vess and Nix, and the Mandalorian with Grogu. The cyborg droid general will prove fierce on the battlefield – here's what you need to know:

General Grievous Mythic Crossover for Mako

Uses lightsabers, both dual-wielding (Katars) and as a single saber (Greatsword)

Signature Attacks allow him to wield up to four lightsabers at once, crawl like a spider, or grab opponents with metal talons on his feet

The May the 4th Event runs now through May 13, and also offers two new Weapon skins. The Asgardian Great Lightsaber is an original design with swappable colors, and features custom sounds, light attack swaps, and animations. The Death Star Hologram (Orb) is inspired by a hologram seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones™ and can be earned for free by completing an in-game challenge during the first week of the Event. Players can also receive the Droid General title as a reward for simply logging in during the Event.

