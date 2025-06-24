Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

New Painkiller Game Announced For October Release

There's a new chapter of Painkiller coming out this year, as this modern reimagining of the classic action franchise arrives in October

Article Summary Painkiller returns this October with a modern reimagining and intense co-op action gameplay.

Play solo or team up online with up to two friends to battle demonic hordes in gothic environments.

Choose from four unique characters, each offering special perks and playstyles for dynamic combat.

Upgrade abilities with tarot cards, expand your arsenal, and confront the fallen angel Azazel’s forces.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive announced they are bringing back the Painkiller series with a brand-new chapter coming this October. This particular version of the franchise is a modern reimagining of the classic action title, with the addition of co-op gameplay so you and a friend can take on Purgatory together. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is set for release on October 9, 2025.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!