Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: devil jin, tekken

Brawlhalla Reveals New Epic Crossover With Tekken

In a brand new crossover event, several characters from the Tekken franchise have come to Brawlhalla's roster to destroy everyone.

Ubisoft has partnered up with Bandai Namco for a new epic crossover event in Brawlhalla, as characters from the Tekken series have joined the roster. Players can now take on all comes as Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu, complete with moves that mimic some of their iconic styles in the fighting series. You also now have access to a new Emote involving an arcade machine, a KO Effect, new Avatars, and new Emoji Skins. They've also two new themed maps to the mix with the 1v1 Mishima Dojo and Tekken Brawl for the Volleybrawl mode. We have more info and the trailer below, as they are available now.

"Devil Jin, an Epic Crossover for Zariel, is a demon who focuses solely on power and destruction; his existence is the result of Jin's body being taken over by the Devil Gene. In combat, he blasts his opponents with dark energy and flies with his black feathered wings. Nina Williams, an Epic Crossover for Lucien, will use her Daggers (Katars) and Blasters with all the deadly force worthy of the Silent Assassin and former head of the Tekken Force. Meanwhile, Yoshimitsu, an Epic Crossover for Jiro, uses his Sword and Scythe with powerful force against opponents. This leader of the Manji Clan will also hop on his Sword and use clones in the brawl. Each of the three Epic Crossovers are available for 300 Mammoth Coins and will remain available after the Event ends."

"The Tekken Epic Crossover in Brawlhalla also includes several cosmetic items for you to show off your fighting flair. The Tekken Arcade Cabinet Emote is available for 120 Mammoth Coins, and, when used, will appear beside the player, who will start moving the joystick and pressing buttons. Plus, if a nearby player also Emotes, they will join in to play. The Panda Slam KO Effect will cause Panda (another beloved Tekken fighter) to rise up where an opponent was KO'd and take a bite of bamboo. New Avatars include Jin Kazama's Fist, Heihachi Mishima, Mokujin, and Arcade Buttons, while the new Emojis feature Kuma, Kazuya Mishima, King, and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!