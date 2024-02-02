Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brock Lesnar, WWE SuperCard

Brock Lesnar Has Been Removed From WWE SuperCard

Amidst the controversy happening in WWE right now, 2K Games has officially pulled Brock Lesnar from the WWE SuperCard mobile game.

2K Games has made a decision this week to remove Brock Lesnar from WWE SuperCard, the company's digital collectible mobile card game based around WWE. The word of his removal came yesterday from PWInsider, which follows a number of events that have taken place in the course of the past week. In case you somehow didn't already know, last Thursday, Vince McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in a major story that broke from The Wall Street Journal. In that story, without having been named, it was alluded to that Lesnar was involved in some of the activities that took place. The following day, McMahon resigned from TKO and WWE, which has led to the news happening today that the FBI is now investigating these claims to find out all of the details of what took place, who knew, and how they might proceed moving forward.

In the middle of all this, Lesnar, who was originally slated to be in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, with plans to bring him back to TV ahead of WrestleMania XL for a feud with Gunther, was pulled from the event due to the allegations. He was replaced with Bron Breakker and has not been mentioned on WWE programming at all, as it appears those plans have now been scrapped. Then came today's news, which 2K Games confirmed that he has been removed from the game.

We contacted 2K Games for a statement on the issue, as well as to ask whether or not McMahon or Lesnar will be in WWE 2K24. A company spokesperson simply told us, "2K Games follows the lead of our WWE partner." Lesnar's profile is currently sitting on WWE's website as of when we're writing this, and no word has been given of his contract with WWE being terminated. We'll keep an eye on the story to see how things play out, but if the card game is any indication, it would be a safe assumption that both men will be removed from the game, or at the very least, patched out, before March 5, 2024.

