Feds Investigate Sex Trafficking Claims Against Vince McMahon, WWE

A federal investigation into hush money payments made by Vince McMahon is reportedly exploring sexual trafficking and abuse claims against McMahon and WWE.

A federal investigation into Vince McMahon over hush money payments made to women to silence sexual harassment claims is also looking into claims of sexual abuse and sex trafficking as revealed in a recent bombshell lawsuit accusing McMahon, WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurenitis of sexually trafficking, abusing, and assaulting former WWE employee Janel Grant. McMahon resigned from all roles at WWE and parent TKO, where he served as Executive Chairman after selling WWE to Endeavor and merging it with UFC under the TKO name. McMahon executed the sale in 2023 after forcing his way back into power after being compelled to retire in 2022 due to an internal investigation into the same matters.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on the investigation today, after also breaking the news of the lawsuit, and the 2022 investigation. Though it was previously known that feds had raided McMahon's home in relation to the hush money payment claims, the new report says that the actual sexual misconduct claims are indeed also under a criminal investigation. It notes, based on a grand jury subpoena, that federal prosecutors in New York have talked with multiple women who have made allegations against McMahon and received monetary settlements, including Grant (to whom McMahon reportedly paid $1 million of a $3 million non-disclosure agreement), former referee Rita Chatterton, who accused McMahon of rape in the 1980s and received a multi-million dollar settlement last year (where McMahon did not accept blame), a former contractor who alleged McMahon sent her unsolicited nude pictures, a former wrestler who claims McMahon forced her to perform a sex act on him, a spa manager who accused McMahon of assault, and another woman who claims she was demoted by John Laurenitis after breaking off an affair.

In other news, Laurenitis, who departed WWE in disgrace at the time of McMahon's original retirement, is now claiming to be a victim of McMahon as well. Laurenitis's lawyer, Edward Brennan, told Vice News that Laurenitis was also controlled by McMahon. "Read the allegations," Brennan said. "Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them."

Vince McMahon has previously denied raping Rita Chatterton, and upon his resignation from TKO, issued the following statement regarding the charges from Janel Grant:

I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name. However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.

Following last weekend's Royal Rumble event, WWE Head of Creative Triple H was asked multiple times about the allegations and brushed them off, expressing a desire to focus on the positive, sparking backlash in the media and fanbase due to the tone of the response. Meanwhile, former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey publicly stated that McMahon still has a hand in running WWE as long as former lieutenant Bruce Prichard remains in power. Who knew what about McMahon's alleged activities in WWE remains an open question, though Grant's lawsuit claims McMahon frequently shared stories and photos with members of WWE production teams and attempted to traffic Grant to former UFC and WWE Champion as part of contract negotiations, identified by WSJ as Brock Lesnar. In response, Lesnar has reportedly been pulled from the WWE Supercard mobile game and will see his role "downplayed" in future games.

UPDATE: Sean Ross Sapp reports that Lesnar has been officially dropped from current WWE creative plans. Lesnar was originally planned for a Royal Rumble return and a potential WrestleMania program against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Brock Lesnar has been removed from WWEs creative plans — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

