Broken Edge Is Coming to PSVR 2 This September

PSVR 2 owners will be happy to know that Broken Edge will be coming to the platform, as its set to be released next month.

Fast Travel Games and developer Trebuchet have confirmed they'll be bringing their multiplayer fantasy sword-dueling action VR game Broken Edge to PSVR 2. The game was released last year for multiple VR platforms, giving players a chance to fight each other in various ways with weapons and armor of their choosing in epic PvP fights to the death. It's actually been doing really well as a fun game to blow off steam against someone else. Now that same fun will be coming to PlayStation, as the team currently has the game earmarked for release on September 19th, 2023, going for $10. We have more info about the game for you down below, along with the latest trailer to show off how it will play on PSVR 2.

"Choose your fighter and enter the Dojo to practice your technique, then engage other players online in fierce PvP battles. Each weapon and fighter offers unique stances and movement patterns that reflect the specific martial arts, which can be performed to activate temporary perks. Experience real fencing tactics in battle, while swords will break at the point of impact and eventually regenerate to help execute a winning strike."

Embody Your Fighter: All characters are equipped with unique weapons, coupled with their own distinctive martial arts style. Learn to master these ancient fighting patterns to awaken the energy of your blade and dominate your foes online.

All characters are equipped with unique weapons, coupled with their own distinctive martial arts style. Learn to master these ancient fighting patterns to awaken the energy of your blade and dominate your foes online. Cutting-Edge Fencing Mechanics: Move and swing your sword freely as you would in real life, then apply tactical skills to block incoming blows and break your opponent's weapon at the point of impact!

Move and swing your sword freely as you would in real life, then apply tactical skills to block incoming blows and break your opponent's weapon at the point of impact! Anybody Can Pick Up A Sword: The duels in Broken Edge take place in a dream-like surreal setting with vivid colors. It's the perfect place to hone your skills and take part in the global contest to climb the ranks online!

