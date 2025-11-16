Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, Revolution Software

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged Out For Switch 2

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged has been released for the Nintendo Switch 2, with small changes utilizing the console

Article Summary Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with updated features

Switch 2 version brings 4K visuals, enhanced audio, and tailored Joy-Con controls for improved gameplay

Players can toggle between classic 1996 style and new visuals instantly during the adventure

Choose traditional or story modes and easily switch playstyles between controller, touchscreen, and Joy-Con

Revolution Software dropped one of their game onto the Nintendo Switch 2 this month, as players can now get Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. The game is mostly the same for those who have already played it, however, they have made a few changes to utilize the Switch's systems, specifically in the use of the joy-cons. We have more infoa nd the trailer here as the game is live for the console.

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Step out onto the streets of Paris in Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, an extensively enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic game. Enjoy a globe-spanning story when intrepid tourist George Stobbart and fearless journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a gripping adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the arcane secrets of the Knights Templar.

Step out onto the streets of Paris as American tourist George Stobbart finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey of intrigue and jeopardy.

Enjoy a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting a dark conspiracy to reveal the secret truths of the Knights Templar.

Voyage through the game's iconic locations illustrated in beautiful 4K on Nintendo platforms for the first time.

Listen to enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico's original adventure to date.

Switch between the original 1996 version of the game and the new reforged visuals at the click of a button.

Play the game the way that you want to – choose between a 'traditional mode' for people who enjoy adventures the way they used to be, and a 'story mode' for those who want subtle hints to ensure they never get frustrated.

Switch between Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, touchscreen, and controller play styles whenever you choose..

