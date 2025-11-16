Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, Revolution Software
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged Out For Switch 2
Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged has been released for the Nintendo Switch 2, with small changes utilizing the console
Article Summary
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with updated features
- Switch 2 version brings 4K visuals, enhanced audio, and tailored Joy-Con controls for improved gameplay
- Players can toggle between classic 1996 style and new visuals instantly during the adventure
- Choose traditional or story modes and easily switch playstyles between controller, touchscreen, and Joy-Con
Revolution Software dropped one of their game onto the Nintendo Switch 2 this month, as players can now get Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. The game is mostly the same for those who have already played it, however, they have made a few changes to utilize the Switch's systems, specifically in the use of the joy-cons. We have more infoa nd the trailer here as the game is live for the console.
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Step out onto the streets of Paris in Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, an extensively enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic game. Enjoy a globe-spanning story when intrepid tourist George Stobbart and fearless journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a gripping adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the arcane secrets of the Knights Templar.
- Step out onto the streets of Paris as American tourist George Stobbart finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey of intrigue and jeopardy.
- Enjoy a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting a dark conspiracy to reveal the secret truths of the Knights Templar.
- Voyage through the game's iconic locations illustrated in beautiful 4K on Nintendo platforms for the first time.
- Listen to enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico's original adventure to date.
- Switch between the original 1996 version of the game and the new reforged visuals at the click of a button.
- Play the game the way that you want to – choose between a 'traditional mode' for people who enjoy adventures the way they used to be, and a 'story mode' for those who want subtle hints to ensure they never get frustrated.
- Switch between Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, touchscreen, and controller play styles whenever you choose..