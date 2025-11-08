Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., my hero academia, My Hero Academia All’s Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice Releases New Game Modes Video

My Hero Academia: All's Justice has a new video out showcasing many of the game's modes that will be included when it launches

Article Summary My Hero Academia: All's Justice debuts new video highlighting all available gameplay modes

Engage in strategic 3v3 battles with a unique tag team system and dynamic combat mechanics

Build your Plus Ultra gauge to unleash powerful combo finishers with your favorite anime characters

Choose from an extensive roster spanning U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains with iconic Quirks

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. released a new extensive video this week for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, providing a better look at the game's verious modes. The team is basically showing off everything you can do in the game and how you'll get the most out of all the game's characters in the process. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlsyStation consoles on February 6, 2026.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

