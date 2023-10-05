Posted in: Card Games, Doctor Who, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: doctor who, Universes Beyond

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More About Upcoming Doctor Who Set

Wizards of the Coast revealed more cards and vital information about their upcoming Magic: The Gathering set for Doctor Who.

Wizards of the Coast recently shared new information about the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set for Doctor Who, which they've called Universes Beyond. We now have a slightly greater idea of how they will be marketing the sets and how they will play out, as well as how you can build your decks out so they can play in a standard Magic: The Gathering game. Along with the info, they shared a ton of information on the cards, which we have for you below.

First and foremost, this set is basically designed to pique the interest of all Whovians, as they are going across the spectrum with almost every single Doctor who has ever been a part of the series. The Commander Deck sets are being divided into three eras and a bonus pack. The first covers the first eight Doctors called Blast From The Past, the second covers the Ninth to Eleventh Doctor called Timey-Wimey, the third will cover the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctor called Paradox Power, and the fourth will focus on villains of the franchise called Masters of Evil. All of which we're going to explore with you below.

Starting with Blast From The Past, you'll have access to the first eight Doctors in Magic: The Gathering. The way the sets are designed is that you will choose a Doctor and a Companion. Almost every Doctor, except for the Eighth, comes with at least one Companion for you to work with; however, there are no rules saying that you can't mix and match different eras. As you can see from the images below, they did their best to choose the most recognizable Companion, or at the very least, the most popular. But it should be noted that these are not the only Companions that will be released in the set. The ability to mix and match comes in handy, as you can see, every Doctor is a mix of two colors, while their appropriate companion is a single color that usually doesn't match with their Doctor. Pairing Jamie with the Third, Fourth, or Sixth Doctor might work out better than the Second. While he and the First Doctor might pair better with Tegan and Peri.

The matches continue into Timey-Wimey and Paradox Power, as you can see as the Ninth to Thirteenth Doctor all come with Companions people will recognize. Also, as noted before, these aren't the only Companions; as you can see from the text on Amy Pond's card, Rory is in the game as well. We also asked the team during a special presentation about other incarnations not seen, and we do know that the War Doctor, the Fugitive Doctor, and the Valyard are all in the game as well.

The Magic: The Gathering team also revealed that every single Doctor will be getting their own special print, as you can see them here, along with their Companions. So, those of you who want to have a little something different from the design of the card you use in the game, you have a couple of options to choose from, which helps makes this set extra unique.

All of the Doctors also come with their own Saga cards, each of them referencing a different episode from the series across its 60 years on the air. The Magic: The Gathering team did their best to pick episodes that fans would recognize immediately and would easily be able to connect to the Doctor's storyline as you play the game out. Each Enchantment comes with its own conditions that are unique to that story. It's really cool to see iconic episodes like "Trial of a Time Lord," "The War Games," and "The Day of the Doctor" get their own representation in the game.

The fourth Magic: The Gathering Commander Deck, Masters Of Evil, will give you the chance to control some of the most iconic villains across time and space, as they have brought back some of the most iconic characters to wreak havoc on anyone who crosses their path. This includes, as you can see here, Davros, Missy, and a Weeping Angel. They have also given the villains a lot of room to terrorize players. Such as the five Angel cards you see here, all of which bring a new kind of dread when they attack.

Moving onto some random bits, the Magic: The Gathering team went to extra lengths on designs of random cards in the Universes Beyond set, as you can see the different types of Lands they made for this set. The dual lands have all taken a page from different times the Daleks tried to invade a planet or start a war somewhere. I love the addition of the row of Daleks running across one of the most famous streets in London. Some of the more artistic versions you can see below show off the TARDIS at different locations across the universe.

Finally, we have a bunch of other cards to show off that we didn't really know what kind of category to put them in, but they are basically a cavalcade of references that will make any Doctor Who fan smile, especially cards like Reverse The Polarity. All of these will give you some interesting options to play in every deck, as you'll be able to mess with your opponents in different ways that are creatively catered to the show. Just look over what we have here and smile. Universes Beyond will be released on October 13, 2023.

