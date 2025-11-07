Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: clash royale, Supercell

Clash Royale Launches All-New Hog Calling Contest

Do you have what it takes to call a hog from the longest distance and sound good doing it? Clash Royale has a new contest underway

Article Summary Clash Royale introduces a global Hog Calling Contest running until November 15 for creative players.

The winning hog call will become the new spawn sound for the Royal Hogs Evolution card in-game.

Finalists are selected by community votes and legendary hog calling champion Bill Yount picks the winner.

Open to Clash Royale players worldwide, ages 13+, with valid Supercell ID and parental consent if under 18.

Supercell has launched a new contest for Clash Royale this week, as they're looking to see who can make the greatest hog call of all time. Dubbed The Royal Hogs Calling Contest, the event will run until November 15, as players will be able to head to a special recording page to do their best hig call for a chance to be added to the game in a special way. We have mroe details below as the winner will be announced on November 22. We have more details about it below, as you can read the full contest rules on their website.

Clash Royale – Hog Calling Contest

If your hog call is the best of the best, it'll be immortalized in-game forever as the new spawn sound for the Royal Hogs Evolution. The Royal Hogs now have an Evolution card, an upgrade that will see the hogs given the game-changing ability of… flight. This takes an already popular card to the next level, with the Royal Hogs card having featured in 1.9 billion Clash Royale battles this year alone. Entries will be narrowed down to the 20 most-voted calls, with the final decision made by a true master of the craft: hog calling champion, Bill Yount, whose legendary 'SOOOUUUIEEE!' has earned him three blue ribbons at the Iowa State Fair.

Except as otherwise specified in this section, the Contest is open worldwide to anyone aged 13 years or older residing in a country where Clash Royale is available for download and play through Supercell's official channels. If you would like to participate in the Contest, but are under 18 years of age or the age of majority as defined in your country of residence, you must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to enter. In order to enter, you also need a valid Supercell ID account

