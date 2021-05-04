Broken Veil Will Be Coming To PC Via Steam This Year

Sinistrum Games revealed today that they will be bringing their horror puzzle platformer Broken Veil to PC through Steam. The game has some interesting things going for it as you go off on a journey with a small child in search of his lost mother. The game highlights the struggles of those who deal with Prosopagnosia (face blindness) while navigating through a mysterious post-Soviet Russian town. The game doesn't have a release date yet, only the word that it will be out sometime in 2021. For now, here's more on the game and the trailer.

Broken Veil tells the story of a scared young boy searching for his mother following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Highlighting the struggles of those with Prosopagnosia (face blindness), Broken Veil's young protagonist cannot easily recognize and distinguish facial features. His condition ensures that Broken Veil is no ordinary horror game, as Sinsitrum Games uses the uncertainty of his condition to pack its platform puzzles with terror in an ever-evolving gameplay experience. Gameplay will also be enhanced by offering players help in the form of cats that can solve puzzles, traverse unreachable spaces and calm players down when the atmosphere gets too tense. Players must learn not to let their fears get the best of them as they run, hide and solve problems within the unfamiliar locations they find themselves in.

The uncomfortable and terrifying surroundings of Broken Veil focus on a small provincial Russian town in the middle of nowhere. Sinsitrum Games has drawn upon its familiarity with the era to create an authentically stylized landscape that will pay homage to the distinctive post-Soviet feel of a small rural town in the world's largest country. Apartment blocks, abandoned construction sites and a dilapidated orphanage all hide more than meets the eye. Are you brave enough to find out exactly who, or even what, lurks within?