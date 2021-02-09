Bryce Dallas Howard & Seth Gabel Join Maquette Voice Cast

Annapurna Interactive revealed the voice case for Maquette today, as Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel lend their talents to the game. The news broke with a new trailer from developer Graceful Decay, which you can check out below, showing off some of their lines and more content from the unique narrative puzzle game that will have you questioning the reality around you. The game is set to be released on March 2nd for PC on Steam as well as for PS4/PS5. We have a couple of quotes from the studio and Howard about the game for you here as well from the announcement today as we look forward to seeing the game for ourselves.

"While the fantastical puzzles and recursive reality of Maquette deliver the 'a-ha' moments, Bryce and Seth convey the emotional heartbeat of the story," said creative director and Graceful Decay founder Hanford Lemoore. "The message behind Maquette is truly one of understanding – understanding in the physical world, in the mind, and in the heart. Bryce and Seth's incredible performances will bring that message to life."

"I've been wanting to get more involved in video games for years because games do something in storytelling that movies and literature don't: they encourage people to play an active role in the story," said Bryce Dallas Howard. "So when I was offered the chance to work with Annapurna on Maquette, I was very excited to dive into this immersive emotional experience. What I love about this game is that, even though our voices are guiding you through the narrative, you're still the one that needs to figure out how to solve the puzzles in order to finish the story. And because the game is recursive, there are infinite possibilities as to how the pieces come together. Maquette is interactive storytelling at its finest. The characters and situations are simple at the start, but the game evolves as the romantic relationship between its two main characters becomes more complex. The world of Maquette is a playable, interactive metaphor; a physical manifestation of the emotional underpinnings between two lovers, played out through a series of puzzles, representing the many challenges and triumphs a relationship can go through. It's a cathartic experience!"