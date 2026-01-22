Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bubsy, Bubsy 4D

Bubsy 4D Has Been Confirmed For Spring 2026 Launch

After being teased for several months, Bubzy 4D finally has a launch date, as we'll see the platforming sequel this Spring

Article Summary Bubsy 4D launches in Spring 2026, bringing the wisecracking bobcat back to 3D platforming action.

Embark on an intergalactic adventure battling BaaBots, exploring craft-themed worlds, and collecting yarn.

Master new moves like wall climbing and hairball rolling, perfect for both beginners and speedrunners.

Compete in time trials, unlock stylish outfits, and enjoy a funky soundtrack with jazz and electro-swing vibes.

Developer Fabraz and publisher Atari have confirmed the official launch date for the upcoming platforming sequel, Bubsy 4D. The devs dropped a new trailer today, bringing the character out to make fun of his own game in a way, while showing off what the final version is starting to look like. Along the way we found out the game will be released on May 22, 2026, for PC on multiple platforms and all three major consoles. Enjoy the tailer above!

Bubsy 4D

Join Bubsy on a new, intergalactic, platforming adventure! Yeah, we couldn't believe it either. The world's most infamous, wisecracking bobcat has returned to 3D with new challenges, new moves, and even more purrsonality – in space! Run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons and tons of yarn. What could possibly go wrong? Bubsy's longstanding enemies, the fleece-obsessed Woolies, have stolen all of the Earth's sheep. Oh well, that ain't Bubsy's problem. Until the sheep overthrow their captors and return as deadly BaaBots, empowered by Woolie technology, determined to steal Bubsy's most prized possession, The Golden Fleece.

With the help of his motley crew of acquaintances, Bubsy must journey through space to defeat the BaaBots and take back the Golden Fleece. Luckily, he's acquired some new skills to navigate the expansive, craft-themed levels. Bubsy can leap, glide, claw his way up walls, and pounce off enemies. He can also puff up into a new hairball form to roll at blistering speeds. The team at Fabraz crafted this expressive new moveset to cater to beginners and speedrun enthusiasts alike. Once you've mastered Bubsy's clawsome new moves, show off your skills by uploading your best level times to the online leaderboards for other players to race against!

Explore intergalactic, craft-themed worlds, each ending in a BaaBot boss battle

New hairball form allows you to roll, bounce, and launch your way around

An expressive platforming moveset supports both beginner and advanced levels of play

Spend yarn to purrchase stylish new outfits, or collect a hidden blueprint in each level to unlock new moves and upgrades

Tackle each level's time trial, upload your best run, and race against other players' ghost data

Chat with a cast of furmiliar friends, including Terri, Terry, Virgil, and Oblivia

Pawsitively funky soundtrack by Fat Bard, incorporating elements of jazz, big band, electro-swing, and more

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!