Bugsnax Releases An All-New Super-Weird Gameplay Trailer

During today's State Of Play livestream, the folks at Young Horses decided to show us a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title Bugsnax. Ever since the first trailer debuted at the PS5 reveal livestream, people have been freaking out over this game in a way that feels disturbing. Which is fine since its a game where apparently you are what you eat on a literal level. The latest trailer tries to explain more of the game through demonstrations, as it's basically a monster hunter game with a twist. But once you see the giant Pizza Moth flying in the sky, that's where things take another weird turn. There's clearly a dark side tot he game we're not seeing, but on the surface, it's trying to present itself as a wholesome muppet adventure where you eat other creatures and become them to a degree. Enjoy the trailer and the latest info from the devs.

Use traps and sauces to capture Bugsnax: On top of being tasty, each of the 100 different species of Bugsnax have their own behaviors and patterns. Use that journalistic know-how! Observe and take notes to discover which handy traps, tasty sauces, and witty strategies can get the job done. Meet and help out Grumpuses: You're not alone on Snaktooth Island! Fuzzy and eccentric pioneers known as Grumpuses have also followed Elizabert Megafig in search of Bugsnax. They have created the cozy settlement of Snaxburg, but all is not well in this tasty paradise. Solve their Bugsnax related problems and personal drama to make Snaxburg a thriving community! Break the biggest story of your career: Bugsnax themselves are not the only mystery on this island. Elizabert Megafig has gone missing! Interview the Grumpuses of Snaxburg to connect the dots and find out what happened. Perhaps Snaktooth Island is more than it seems.