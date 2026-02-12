Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ShipShaper, Tomas Sala

Build Model Ships The Way You Wish in ShipShaper

Check out the latest designing game ShipShaper, as you learn to craft ships your own way and then take them out on the seas or to the bottle

Article Summary Design unique ships your way in ShipShaper—no grids, no rules, unlimited creative freedom.

Shape anything from simple fishing boats to ironclads using intuitive, adaptive controls.

Export your ship models for 3D printing, game projects, modding, or future titles.

Enjoy seamless dioramas, photo mode, and an open license to use your creations anywhere.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Tomas Sala has revealed a new game they have been working on called ShipShaper. This is a totally freeform design game in which you can make a model ship however you deem fit, and then put it out on the water or back into the bottle. We have the full set of details from the developer below, and the latest trailer above, as no timetable for the game's release was revealed.

ShipShaper

I've always loved ships and boats, perhaps it's the idea of going off to explore or an enduring fascination with the ocean. But I love ships. Over the last years I've known that ships would be at the centre of any Falconeer/Bulwark follow up, and what started out as a little folly made for Bulwark has grown into its own thing. ShipShaper is a small, explorative shipbuilder I made for the simple pleasure of shaping boats and ships. You pull, push, and drag forms into place, creating everything from humble fishing vessels to tall ships, ironclads, and early dreadnoughts. There's no grid, no 'meta', and no right answer. Just shapes, balance, and the slow satisfaction of something coming together.

There's no management, no combat, and no objectives; it's just a boat designer married to experimental interfaces that are intended to take away the tedium from designing boats. No 3D skills required, no endless stacks of cubes or whatnot, just some organic shaping and attaching a host of props and functional items to create whatever ship you want. When you're done, you can place your ships into an Ursee Diorama and enjoy it as your creation. In the future, you'll be able to export your creations not only into Bulwark or my future games, but as an homage to my modding roots, I am also adding a 3D export option, not just for 3D printing but also for modding and gamedev. This means you can use ShipShaper to create boats for your own games! The full game will come with an open creative license to use the ships you create in any way you want for your own game development, board game, or modding venture.

FreeForm Building of Multiple Ship Types

Adaptive Creation Controls

3D Model Exporting

Use Creations in Game Projects

Part of TheFalconeer Universe

Pose Creations in Dioramas and Photo Mode

