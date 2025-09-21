Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Buildest, Mayo Games, Sometimes You

Buildest Confirmed For October Console Release

After having already been released on Steram for two years, Buildest will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation,a nd Nintendo Switch in October

Take on the role of an architect directing a team to construct buildings in seven historical eras.

Co-op play supports up to four players, allowing teamwork on intricate architectural projects.

Unlock new crafting recipes, mix architectural styles, and master historical construction techniques.

Indie game developer Mayo Games and publisher Sometimes You have confirmed that Buildest is coming to consoles next month. If you don't remember this game, you play an architect leading a team of construction workers, all of whom are pretty good at their jobs as you'll work with them to create buildings in different architectural styles. You'll use various elaborate building elements and materials to make intricate designs as a crew to achieve different goals. The game has been on Steam since 2023, but now it's coming to all three major consoles, as it will drop on October 1, 2025. Enjoy the Switch trailer here as we wait for it to be released.

Buildest

In short, the game is similar to other co-op action games, except this one is about architecture. Explore the level, craft the necessary building materials, and order workers to build. You can play alone or with friends up to 4 players. Being an architect is easy: examine the design plan, gather resources, give the order to build, and repeat. It is that easy! Once you get familiar with the basics, be ready to learn more about the craft of architecture. You will visit construction sites of 7 different eras: Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome, Ancient Asia, European Middle Ages, European Baroque, European Art Nouveau, and American Art Deco.

Each era contains a multitude of new architectural elements for construction. You can build unique historical buildings by combining them. Besides that, each era opens other game mechanics as well. Discover all the architectural secrets! Unlock new crafting recipes to create your own designs. Experiment and combine architectural elements of different styles. Travel through different eras and explore their cultural features through architecture. Use the flexible system for assessing the level progression. Find your own building style.The game will be more fun in co-op! Team up with friends to coordinate your actions and build together 4 players coop mode!

