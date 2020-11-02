Bungie Releases A Behind-The-Scenes Video For Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie decided that you should get a behind-the-scenes look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light, so they released a new video doing just that. The latest expansion to the game is just a week and a half away as you are plunged into the frozen wastelands and mysterious caverns of Jupiter's icy moon Europa. And while we've been given a decent look at the game in general, the developers haven't really talked much about everything that went into what appears to be the biggest expansion the game has seen to date. This nearly 15-minute video, which you can check out below, gives you a taste of things to come from their perspective. Enjoy the video as the expansion will be released on November 10th.

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians will explore a new destination: Jupiter's frozen moon of Europa. Brave harsh weather conditions and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice. As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power to dominate the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each wield Stasis in a different way, with amazing new subclasses to explore. Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the long-dormant Deep Stone Crypt. Unique rewards await those who can triumph in its enigmatic depths. A thrilling new chapter in the Destiny 2 universe awaits in Beyond Light, with new quests, challenges, rewards, and more.