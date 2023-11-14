Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Bus Simulator, Stillalive Studios

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Adds Brand-New Tram Extension

Astragon Entertainment has released a new expansion for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop, as players can now download the all-new Tram Extension.

Manage and customize trams, create routes in Angel Shores and Seaside Valley.

Included are two drivable tram models with interactive cockpits.

DLC available for $19.99 or with the Bus Simulator 21 Season Pass.

Indie game developer Stillalive Studios and publisher Astragon Entertainment released a new update for Bus Simulator 21 as they have added the new Tram Extension. As you might suspect, the content adds a new series of inner-city trains to the mix, furthering your ability to do public transit on a new level and get people around as needed. The expansion also comes with a ton of added content, which we have for you below, along with a trailer showing it all off.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Tram Extension

With Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Official Tram Extension, public transportation fans will get the opportunity to bring Angel Shores' old rail network back to life and experience the city from a whole new perspective. In addition, Seaside Valley has also built a brand-new rail network, just waiting to be put into operation by eager players. The DLC gives players access to their own trams, which they can drive, manage, and, of course, repaint and redesign individually with colors and stickers. In addition, tram lines can be planned and created independently and coordinated with the bus lines – either as part of the new story missions available on both maps or in career or sandbox mode.

New DLC opens access to rail networks on both maps of the game – Angel Shores and Seaside Valley!

Dedicated tram depots for the trams.

Two drivable tram models – including a detailed and fully interactive cockpit!

Create tram routes: A separate type of route that is integrated into the timetable.

Road traffic interacts with trams.

New story missions on both maps.

New drive events.

Shared bus and streetcar stations.

and streetcar stations. Now available for 19.99 EUR / 19.99 USD (SRP) as DLC on the digital stores!

Alternatively, it is also available as part of the Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Season Pass.

21 Next Stop – Season Pass. Owners of the Official Tram Extension or the Season Pass will get free access to the upcoming Tram Simulator Urban Transit, which will be released later as a standalone game!

