Cadence Of Hyrule Just Received Its Second DLC Pack

Cadence Of Hyrule: Crypt Of The NecroDancer Featuring The Legend Of Zelda just received its Second DLC Pack of music. Nintendo and Brace Yourself Games made the reveal this evening, as this pack comes with the Melody Pack DLC, which adds new songs to accompany you in battle. You can purchase it on your own if you so desire, or you can snag the Season Pass which is available now for $15 and will grant you access to all three DLC packs as they release. You can read more about this addition below. Sadly, they did not include any footage of the music in a trailer, so right now you'll have to download it to hear anything you'll be getting in the pack itself. No word yet on when they'll be releasing the third DLC pack, or how much content will be contained in it.

This fresh Cadence Of Hyrule DLC features 39 newly added songs and remixes for you to move and groove to, and these tracks can be changed at any time as you venture through Hyrule. Join Link, Zelda and an assortment of quirky characters as you adventure to the beat of newly added songs while exploring procedurally generated dungeons and a lively randomized overworld. The Character Pack, available now, adds five additional characters to the game's cast, such as Shadow Link and Shadow Zelda, as well as new modes to challenge players, including the All Character Mode with a 21-floor dungeon. Players can look forward to Symphony of the Mask, the game's third DLC pack, which will introduce a new story and map featuring the mischief maker Skull Kid. The Character Pack and Melody Pack can also be purchased individually for $5.99 each in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.