Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Have A Zombies Free Access Week

Die Maschine

An abandoned WWII-era laboratory in Poland containing a massive particle collider has opened a rift to unexplainable monstrosities and animated undead forces. As part of the international response team known as Requiem, you'll infiltrate the DZ and try to survive waves of zombies through multiple rounds as you either uncover the secrets of "Die Maschine," or exfiltrate early with your life intact (and some great rewards to boot).

With its starting area paying homage to the original World at War Zombies map that started it all, "Die Maschine" is a round-based Zombies experience where up to four players can drop in and attempt to survive the horrors that lie in wait. Work together by using dozens of weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, powerful Scorestreaks, and special Field Upgrades – such as an Energy Mine or an instant-heal through the Healing Aura – that charge up by killing zombies. Unlocked some new Black Ops Cold War weapons via the Battle Pass system? Bring them into the fight through your starting loadout and upgrade them along the way. You can also outfit yourself with a variety of Wall Buy weapons, take a chance with a random weapon pulled from the Mystery Box, or give any weapon a serious boost through the Pack-a-Punch Machine.