Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Have A Zombies Free Access Week

Treyarch and Activision revealed that on January 14th, they will start a free access week for Zombies in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The event will be part of a mid-season update with a new large player count MP map entitled Sanatorium. There will also be a new 6v6 mode called Dropkick, a new Zombies mode called Cranked, and new content for both Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile. You can read about two of the new additions below, and for a fulls et of details, you can check out the rundown here.
Die Maschine
An abandoned WWII-era laboratory in Poland containing a massive particle collider has opened a rift to unexplainable monstrosities and animated undead forces. As part of the international response team known as Requiem, you'll infiltrate the DZ and try to survive waves of zombies through multiple rounds as you either uncover the secrets of "Die Maschine," or exfiltrate early with your life intact (and some great rewards to boot).
With its starting area paying homage to the original World at War Zombies map that started it all, "Die Maschine" is a round-based Zombies experience where up to four players can drop in and attempt to survive the horrors that lie in wait. Work together by using dozens of weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, powerful Scorestreaks, and special Field Upgrades – such as an Energy Mine or an instant-heal through the Healing Aura – that charge up by killing zombies. Unlocked some new Black Ops Cold War weapons via the Battle Pass system? Bring them into the fight through your starting loadout and upgrade them along the way. You can also outfit yourself with a variety of Wall Buy weapons, take a chance with a random weapon pulled from the Mystery Box, or give any weapon a serious boost through the Pack-a-Punch Machine.
Cranked
Need a bit more urgency to stay alive in "Die Maschine," outside of being overwhelmed by waves of zombies? Give Cranked a try. As per usual, you and your squad will be airlifted in with a loadout of your choice. However, once the first zombie hits the floor, the Cranked Timer starts ticking away. Your Operator will explode if they fail to kill another zombie before the timer hits zero, and the timer gets shorter and shorter as the game progresses! Keep an eye out for the Cranked Timer Power-up, which temporarily freezes the timer for all players. Watch the clock – and your six – to survive this fast-paced new Zombies game mode… and be sure to put the locational Ping system to use when playing with your squad.