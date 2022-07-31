Call Of Duty Brings Back The World Series Of Warzone

Activision revealed this week that they will be bringing back the World Series Of Warzone for Call of Duty players to compete in. Organizers will be throwing another massive tournament based on the battle royale version of the franchise, with a major cash prize on the line and a new open qualification path. All to see who truly are the best of the best at the game. Well, we should say who is the best on two specific continents. The WSOW will feature two online competitions as they will be holding them in North America and Europe, each of them featuring a $300k prize pool. The WSOW In-Game Open will officially kick off on August 12th at 9AM PT. For those looking to join, we have more info below from the organizers, as you will eventually need to register your team through GameBattles.

The Call of Duty World Series of Warzone (WSOW) presented by Prime Gaming returns in 2022, bringing you the biggest names in Warzone, massive cash prizing, and a new open qualification path to truly crown the best on Caldera. Grab your Trio and drop into WSOW to see if you have what it takes to battle it out for a share of $600K in prizing. Grab two teammates, sign up on Gamebattles, and drop into the playlist WSOW BR Trios on Warzone Pacific. Top 40 Trios will move on to compete in the region qualifiers. In order to participate, qualify, and advance in the World Series of Warzone competition, you must have GameBattles and Activision accounts in good standing. The Trios for WSOW will include players invited by Activision to participate, representatives from Call of Duty League teams, and teams who advance through open qualification. You must meet all eligibility requirements to participate in World Series of Warzone competition.