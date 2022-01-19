Call Of Duty Devs Address Player Complaints For All Current Titles

The development teams behind the current set of Call Of Duty games addressed all of the complaints people have had recently. In case you haven't been playing the series lately, there have been many issues cropping up within the community when it comes to the overall experience of the games. Specifically with online play and the criticism that it feels like players have been buying the same games for the past few years with a different coat of paint on each one, as well as the more recent issues with online play that make it feel near impossible to get an online match going without experiencing multiple bugs or ending up crashing out. The experience has become intolerable by many, to say the least.

The teams sent out this message, which we have for you below, addressing it with an update today and promising several more over the months to come. They also revealed that Season 2 of Warzone Pacific would be pushed to February 14th as opposed to February 2nd so they have extra time to balance out the next season and optimize it so players have a better experience. We'll see if any of that changes things up and provides a better experience for everyone, but this feels like it'll take many more months before it gets better for some.

Currently, our community is experiencing issues across Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, and Modern Warfare. We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear. To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. For this reason, we have decided to reschedule the start of Season Two across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14. We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements. Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice — two generations of consoles and PC — as well as gameplay in general across all five systems.