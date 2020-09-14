Call Of Duty: Mobile Has Officially Launched Season 10

Activision and Tencent Games have officially launched Season 10 of Call Of Duty: Mobile this week, as the new theme is simply called The Hunt. Some of the spicy details to this new season introduces a couple of familiar faces with Makarov, Mace, and Mara all joining the fray. You'll also be able to fight on Terminal from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as well as the Gunfight map Pine from the new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. There are also new modes, new Battle Pass rewards, a new Battle Royale Class with the Hacker, and more. We have details on the two new modes for you to try out in Hardcore and Headquarters, but you can read more details on the update here.

New Multiplayer Mode: Headquarters The classic Multiplayer mode Headquarters joins the ever-expanding list of supported game modes! If you're new to Headquarters, the premise is simple: two teams compete for the designated HQ, which will rotate through fixed points around the map. Once a team takes over, they must defend the HQ to accumulate points. Unlike the similar Hardpoint, defenders do not respawn on death. When the attacking team destroys the HQ, it rotates to another section of the map after a brief delay, though it cannot be immediately occupied — a timer will countdown on the HUD indicating how long until the HQ activates. Once that happens, get in there and take the point. Test Your Might in Hardcore A staple of the Call of Duty series, Hardcore is now live on Call of Duty: Mobile with support for Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters. Hardcore strips the game to its bones in a challenging variant where weapons inflict greater damage, players don't regenerate health, and the HUD is limited. There's no killcam either, so you'll have to find that hidden sniper yourself. Finally, watch your fire and don't take down your teammates — if you shoot or damage your teammates in any way, you will instead take that damage. Mistakes are sometimes made so you won't be immediately penalized with reflective fire, however, just know this mode is not for the faint-hearted.