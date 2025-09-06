Farming Simulator 25 has dropped a new free update into the game, adding several new vehicles to the lineup for you to utilize
Farming Simulator 25 Releases Third Free Update
Article Summary
- Farming Simulator 25’s third free update adds a variety of new vehicles and farming equipment.
- Patch 1.11 introduces AGI grain handling tools plus gear from KRONE, LEMKEN, HORSCH, and more.
- PC players get DLSS Frame Generation and performance boosts for RTX 40/50 Series GPUs.
- Update brings visual improvements, bug fixes, and enhancements for both gameplay and modding.
GIANTS Software released a new major update for Farming Simulator 25, as players have a new array of vehicles to help aid in whatever they may be farming. Technically called Patch 1.11, players will see several AGI vehicles across the board, as well as some other additions from various companies, essentially giving you more variety when it comes to getting the job done. We have the rundown from the devs of everything added below, as the content is live to download.
Farming Simulator 25 – Update #3
Launched alongside the content drop, Patch 1.11 delivers stability and quality enhancements. The lineup introduces versatile transport and logistics options, advanced seeding and tillage tools, professional spraying and spreading equipment, and an expanded AGI ecosystem for grain handling, treatment, and storage to broaden farm workflows of all scopes. Patch 1.11, included in the content update, improves stability and performance across systems. Notably, PC farmers can now enable DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series) to increase their frame rates. Additionally, the update includes various visual adjustments, such as reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections and improved visibility of swaths.
- Fliegl Vario Chassis V2
- KRONE GX AgriLiner 520
- LEMKEN Juwel 6 M V
- STREUMASTER FW 212 TD PROFI
- Berthoud Vantage 4300
- HORSCH Avatar 12.25 SD
- Schwarzmüller Timber Trailer
- Lizard Shipping Container
- AGI Batco BCX³ 1549 – MY2022
- AGI STORM FX Seed Treater
- AGI Westfield MKX 13-94 – MY2022
- AGI Westfield STX² 10-51
- AGI Westfield UTX 44
- AGI Flat Bottom Bin + NECO Dryer
- AGI SENTINEL Garage
- AGI Westeel Flat Bottom Bin
- AGI Westeel Hopper Bin
- AGI Westeel Smoothwall Bin
Changes, Additions & Improvements
- Added DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)
- Various stability improvements to prevent crashes
- Various text / translation adjustments
- Various visual adjustments on several models
- KRONE Trailer Profi Liner received a new livery option
- Added snapping for row-crop to helper and steering assist
- Resolved an issue which caused large mod-maps to not save on Microsoft Store version
- Reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where tension-belted pallets did not display filltype contents
- Fixed an issue in the auto-updater where the estimated download time was displayed incorrectly
- Fixed contractors being unable to use the pressure washer on the farm they were contracted to
- Improved automatic shifting behavior on group shifts
- Improved field course calculations on certain mod map fields
- Improved visibility of swaths (straw, grass/hay) in the distance
Modding
- Fixed loading of tonemapping and bloom settings from environment.xml, if these settings were customized in modmaps there might be undesired effects
