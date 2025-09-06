Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: AGI, Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Releases Third Free Update

Farming Simulator 25 has dropped a new free update into the game, adding several new vehicles to the lineup for you to utilize

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25’s third free update adds a variety of new vehicles and farming equipment.

Patch 1.11 introduces AGI grain handling tools plus gear from KRONE, LEMKEN, HORSCH, and more.

PC players get DLSS Frame Generation and performance boosts for RTX 40/50 Series GPUs.

Update brings visual improvements, bug fixes, and enhancements for both gameplay and modding.

GIANTS Software released a new major update for Farming Simulator 25, as players have a new array of vehicles to help aid in whatever they may be farming. Technically called Patch 1.11, players will see several AGI vehicles across the board, as well as some other additions from various companies, essentially giving you more variety when it comes to getting the job done. We have the rundown from the devs of everything added below, as the content is live to download.

Farming Simulator 25 – Update #3

Launched alongside the content drop, Patch 1.11 delivers stability and quality enhancements. The lineup introduces versatile transport and logistics options, advanced seeding and tillage tools, professional spraying and spreading equipment, and an expanded AGI ecosystem for grain handling, treatment, and storage to broaden farm workflows of all scopes. Patch 1.11, included in the content update, improves stability and performance across systems. Notably, PC farmers can now enable DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series) to increase their frame rates. Additionally, the update includes various visual adjustments, such as reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections and improved visibility of swaths.

Fliegl Vario Chassis V2

KRONE GX AgriLiner 520

LEMKEN Juwel 6 M V

STREUMASTER FW 212 TD PROFI

Berthoud Vantage 4300

HORSCH Avatar 12.25 SD

Schwarzmüller Timber Trailer

Lizard Shipping Container

AGI Batco BCX³ 1549 – MY2022

AGI STORM FX Seed Treater

AGI Westfield MKX 13-94 – MY2022

AGI Westfield STX² 10-51

AGI Westfield UTX 44

AGI Flat Bottom Bin + NECO Dryer

AGI SENTINEL Garage

AGI Westeel Flat Bottom Bin

AGI Westeel Hopper Bin

AGI Westeel Smoothwall Bin

Changes, Additions & Improvements Added DLSS Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series) and Multi Frame Generation (RTX 50 Series)

Various stability improvements to prevent crashes

Various text / translation adjustments

Various visual adjustments on several models

KRONE Trailer Profi Liner received a new livery option

Added snapping for row-crop to helper and steering assist

Resolved an issue which caused large mod-maps to not save on Microsoft Store version

Reduced artifacts due to screenspace reflections

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where tension-belted pallets did not display filltype contents

Fixed an issue in the auto-updater where the estimated download time was displayed incorrectly

Fixed contractors being unable to use the pressure washer on the farm they were contracted to

Improved automatic shifting behavior on group shifts

Improved field course calculations on certain mod map fields

Improved visibility of swaths (straw, grass/hay) in the distance Modding Fixed loading of tonemapping and bloom settings from environment.xml, if these settings were customized in modmaps there might be undesired effects

