Call Of Duty Endowment Launches 2023 Military Appreciation Month The Call Of Duty Endowment has launched a new fundraising campaign in Warzone, partnering with the USAA for Military Appreciation Month.

Activision Blizzard has launched a brand new Call of Duty Endowment initiative for May as they have a new campaign for Military Appreciation Month. From May 1st-7th, the organization will be holding Loot For Good, in partnership with USAA, for this year's in-game fundraiser with it specifically in Call Of Duty: Warzone. This is a continued extension of their efforts to advocate for veterans through a new policy paper on female veterans' employment. We got the finer details below as the campaign is now active.

"Launching today is this year's in-game activation, "Loot for Good', presented by USAA, the first charity extraction challenge within popular DMZ mode, playable in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will directly benefit the Call of Duty Endowment. For each DMZ match where a player extracts at least $30,000 of in-game cash, Activision will allocate $1 to the Endowment up to $10 per player for a maximum of $1 Million. Players will also be given daily updates touting their progress on the Loot for Good Leaderboard www.callofduty.com/LootForGood, which will be updated daily based on in-game activity. Players will also receive a free in-game reward for extracting $30,000 in-game. All money allocated will go towards placing veterans in meaningful jobs."

"War Hippies, a country music duo, have recorded a new version of their hit single, "The Hangman" with modified lyrics dedicated to the "Loot for Good" campaign. The adapted version of "The Hangman" for the Call of Duty Endowment's Loot for Good campaign blends Scooter Brown's gritty vocals and Donnie Reis's haunting fiddle with new verses that encourage players to loot for good and "do it for the ones who make us free." U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, are active in advocacy work that supports their fellow veterans and the military community, which is as much a part of the War Hippies brand as their honest songwriting, tight harmonies and spirited live performances."