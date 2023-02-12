Call Of Duty Gives Season 02 Look Of Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Update Get one last look at everything you possibly can for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone's Season 02 launch.

Activision has released a lengthy set of notes this week for Season 02 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone before it launches this week. We have the list of short dev notes below; however, the team released an expansive blog that goes into great detail of what they have on the way when the season launches on February 15th. Enjoy the notes as this season looks to be fun and chaotic at the same time.

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overview

Resurgence Mode Returns with New Warzone Map. A compact, Japanese-themed map, Ashika Island welcomes all warriors willing to fight for honor and glory. Available for all squad sizes, Ashika island is the perfect size for Resurgence.

New Contract, Public Event, and More. Hijack a stolen vehicle from Shadow Company forces, hack into uplink stations during Data Heist, and attempt to discover all the secrets that this island may hold…

DMZ Expands to Ashika Island. The power struggle continues across a new Exclusion Zone with plenty of new threats to face and a clean slate for all Operators, who will have the opportunity to earn new permanent reward and Contraband.

Additional Changes. Season 02's features include an updated Gulag for 1v1 duels, changes to armor plate vests and backpacks in Battle Royale, customizable Perk Packages in Loadouts, and more.

Modern Warfare II Overview

Prove Your Skills in Ranked Play. Built off previous iterations, Modern Warfare II Ranked Play offers plenty of rewards and bragging rights to those most dedicated to being the best Operator in Multiplayer.

Two Core Maps, Two Battle Maps. Battlegrounds in Al Mazrah and Spain will be ready for Multiplayer infiltrations at Season 02 launch.

A Half-Dozen Modes. Infected, Gun Game, and Grind to be available at launch. Drop Zone, One in the Chamber, and All or Nothing set to start the party in season.

Raid Episode 2. Price, Farah, and Gaz will be back later in Season 02 with Episode 2 of the Raid, a continuation of the Modern Warfare II Campaign

Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 Overview

Path of the Ronin Season Challenges. Complete challenges in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to earn rewards, including a new functional weapon.

Ronin Returns with an Arsenal. Vanquish your opponents like a true warrior with this new Operator and five new weapons during the Season, three of which are available for free in the Battle Pass.

New Watercraft Vehicle. Engage in fast-paced aquatic combat utilizing the new Personal Watercraft Vehicle.