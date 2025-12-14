Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arms of God, Dark Jay Studio, Galaktus Publishing

Arms of God Releases Free Demo With Cinematic Trailer

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Arms of God, as the next-gen autoshooter has a free demo you can play on Steam

Article Summary Play the free demo of Arms of God, a next-gen autoshooter now available on Steam with a fresh cinematic trailer.

Experience Doom-inspired gore, metal music, and wield up to five weapons at once in chaotic, satisfying combat.

Choose from 60 unique melee and ranged weapons, upgrade and merge them to forge indestructible builds.

Explore 60 handcrafted levels, uncover the apocalypse's secrets, and customize ten unique heroes for battle.

Indie game developer Dark Jay Studio and publisher Galaktus Publishing dropped a new cinematic trailer for Arms of God, along with a free demo to try the game out. This is a new level of gore-filled combat as they have created a next-gen autoshooter that pulls inspiration from DOOM, as you are a modernized holy knight going off to slay everything evil in your path in the name of God. Enjoy the trailer as the demo is out now on Steam.

Arms of God

Gear up for a battle through hell in this next-gen autoshooter with Doom-inspired gore vibes, metal music, roguelite mechanics, and a satisfying combat feel. Wield five weapons at once, upgrade and merge them to forge indestructible builds, and bring divine justice to a world on the brink of chaos. Fire ranged and melee weapons simultaneously, using up to five sacred "arms." As you face legions of fiends, you gain strength – sanctify your weapons and use mechanical arms to fulfill God's will upon the mortal realm and save it from the infernal conflagration.

In Arms of God, every enemy type you encounter is a unique challenge. Each creature possesses distinct skills, attack patterns, and behaviors, making every battle a test of strategy and skill. Adapt your tactics, learn from each confrontation, and prove your mastery over the infernal legions. Choose from 60 unique weapons – both ranged and melee – and learn ruthless ways to upgrade and merge several of them into a single monstrosity, creating builds so powerful they erase demon hordes and towering bosses back into the abyss. Mix weapons with upgrades to forge even more surprising combinations and uncover hidden synergies.

Begin your crusade by reclaiming the Order's headquarters – The Cathedral – from the clutches of demonic forces. Once liberated, this sacred bastion becomes your strategic hub for meta-progression. Hone your skills in the Training Ground to enhance your meta-stats, forge mighty weapons in the Armory, boost your in-game abilities in the Alchemy Chamber, and summon new valiant heroes from the Bell Tower.

Choose from among ten different heroes, each with distinct abilities reshaping gameplay. Level up, evolve your character through meta-progression, and forge your path to the deepest abyss of hell, where you shall confront the ultimate infernal force. Fight through 60 handcrafted levels set across unique locations, each telling fragments of the story through the world itself – ruins, relics, and the scars of the apocalypse revealing the truth behind the fall of mankind.

