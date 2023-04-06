Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Brings Back Gunfight For Season 03 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II wiill be launching Season 03 soon, and with it, Gunfight makes its return to the game.

Activision has released new details of what they have planned for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Season 03, as a mode makes its comeback. The team will be bringing back Gunfight this season, which will pit two teams of two against each other in a round-based deathmatch. There are no respawns, no health regenerations, and everyone has the same randomized Loadout. It will truly be a battle to see who the best two-person team is. As part of the relaunch, Gunfight Playlist will take players to Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment as the levels to fight on, and will introduce Gunfight: OSP, where all Operators load into the map armed with nothing but their firsts. You can read more about it below, and there are more details in their latest blog.

"In Gunfight, two teams of two compete in a round-based match. There are no respawns and no health regeneration, and all players are assigned the same randomized Loadout at the start of each round. The assigned Loadout changes every two rounds, and you never know what you're going to get; you may be trading shots from afar with Sniper Rifles one round, then rushing in with Shotguns the next. Each Loadout includes lethal and tactical equipment. In other words, take what's given and make it work. In each round, players have 40 seconds to eliminate the enemy team. If time runs out and both teams are still alive, an Overtime Flag will spawn on the map for ten seconds. The first team to capture the flag or eliminate the enemy team wins the round. If neither team wins during Overtime, the team with the most health wins. The first team to win six rounds wins the match. The Gunfight Playlist will feature four close-quarters environments suited for 2v2 play: Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment."