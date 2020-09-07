Call Of Duty Just Made Fabio Rovazzi A Playable Character

For reasons we don't entirely understand, Fabio Rovazzi is now a playable character in two Call Of Duty titles. For those unaware, Rovazzi is a 26-year-old Italian creator and artist who has been a fan of the franchise for years. While that's cool and all, little explanation was given this morning as to why he was specifically chosen to be put into the game. We have info on the character and a quote from him below, but as to why he was specifically chosen to be in the game and why Infinity Ward wanted him is unclear. It feels very random, like how NetherRealm Studios put Dimitri Vegas in Mortal Kombat 11 as a Sub-Zero skin, which also felt very random and was heavily panned for his performance. In any chase, his character will officially drop in the game on September 8th.

The new operator is a former soldier of the Italian special force '1° Regiment Col. Moschin' and his appearance uses photogrammetry to realistically portray Fabio Rovazzi, with the addition of some very peculiar features. The operator's look is inspired by the 'Italian Western' film genre, which during the 1960's and the 1970's relaunched the western in Italy thanks to extremely talented and famous directors, who included well-known actors in memorable films. The classic soldier-like beret is replaced by a cowboy hat and a stylish poncho. Add the iconic big and bushy beard to Fabio's face and animate his hands with a gun spinning move, and there you have Morte coming to life in all his glorious badassery. "Being a character in Call Of Duty has always been a secret and impossible dream of mine," says an enthusiastic Rovazzi, "and there are no words to describe the excitement of the opportunity to give my voice and my appearance to an operator. I also love the character tribute to the Italian Western tradition. When I think that millions of players will be able to play with my character, I feel flattered and satisfied beyond imagination".