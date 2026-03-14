Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, nier: Automata

Call of Duty: Mobile Adds NieR: Automata in Season 3

Call of Duty: Mobile has a new crossover happening this month, as the characters from NieR: Automata join Season 3 - Paranoia

Article Summary NieR: Automata operatives join Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 3 - Paranoia with unique rewards.

New DMZ: Recon Quick Play mode offers faster, action-packed matches on condensed Serpent Island maps.

Pop Team Epic event introduces puzzle challenges and themed items, emotes, and weapon blueprints.

Spring Invasion brings alien skins, exclusive Operator rewards, and bonus items in a limited-time event.

Activision has partnered with Square Enix for a new crossover event in Call of Duty: Mobile, as NieR: Automata joins the game for Season 3 – Paranoia. Along with a new mode and a couple of events, plus a new Battle Pass, you'll see characters from the action RPG title make their way into the game as operatives for you to play as. We have some of the details from the developer's latest blog below, as the season will launch on March 18, 2026.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 3: Paranoia

New Mode — DMZ: Recon Quick Play

Drop into Serpent Island and engage in a faster-paced gameplay loop compared to a standard DMZ: Recon match. To speed things up, Quick Play brings Operators into a condensed version of Serpent Island consisting of a smaller playable area across the following POIs on the island's north end: Kurohana Base, Observatory, Kurohana Ship, Port, and Residential. Up to four squads deploy to Serpent Island in DMZ: Recon Quick Play and the extraction switch has been relocated from inside the Ship interior to an outside location, creating natural tension and counterplay between squads inside and outside the Ship. When you're looking for quicker matches, intense combat engagements or simply want to experience a new way to play the fan-favorite extraction mode, Quick Play is for you.

Pop Team Epic Event

The crude, rude, and larger-than-life Popuko and Pipimi lead a special Pop Team Epic event in a seasonal collaboration based on the bizarre four-panel webcomic and animated show. Play matches to acquire puzzle pieces that can be used to unlock a Puzzle Challenge. Complete the unlocked challenge to acquire one panel from the Pop Team Epic four-panel comic. Collect all the comic panels to earn the full suite of event rewards, including a Pop Team Epic-themed Weapon Blueprint, various camos, an Emote, Calling Card, Weapon Charm, Spray, and more!

Spring Invasion

An alien invasion is approaching Call of Duty: Mobile! The green guests have arrived with a brand-new earnable Operator, all geared up for the heatwave! These out-of-this-world newcomers are here to soak up the sun and turn up the fun. Complete missions and log in throughout the event to unlock seasonal rewards, including two Operator Skins that will push the limits of what you can expect from a free event. Rewards include the Crash — Spring Breaker and Crash — Spring Fling Operator Skins plus the "Stay Hydrated" Avatar and "Beach Time" Calling Card. This is a limited time event, login 12 times and complete in-game missions between March 16 and April 5 (the length of the event) to earn all possible rewards.

Returning Themed Event: NieR: Automata

Celebrate the return of NieR: Automata as the collab's themed event gives players the chance to earn rewards they may have missed the first time. This is a modified version of the original event, which had you taking command of the elite YorHa Unit as they launch a counteroffensive against the Machine Lifeforms and complete objectives to earn action points which can be spent to move through a branching path. Reach checkpoints, navigate counterattack routes, and collect Skill Chips to unlock exclusive routes. Conduct the counterattack successfully to earn rewards like the Kui Ji – YoRHa No. 9 Type S Operator Skin, the EMR 2 — Atonement of the Ancients weapon blueprint, and four different melee weapons themed around NieR.

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