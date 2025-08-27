Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Announces Season 8: Twilight Heist

The latest season of content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile arrives next week, as the team revealed deatils to Season 8: Twilight Heist

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: Twilight Heist launches with a new heist theme and fresh Battle Pass rewards.

Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle, Drill Charge equipment, Operator Skins, and themed Weapon Blueprints.

Participate in the Alchemy Stars crossover event and the Secret Cache Recovery for exclusive items and rewards.

Climb the Clan Leaderboard and join new in-game events for special skins and precision weapon blueprints.

Activision revealed the latest details of what will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, as they showed off Season 8: Twilight Heist. In case you didn't gather from the image here, this will be heist-themed as they have brought back Alchemy Stars, Clan Leaderboard events, special skins, and more. Plus the Battle Pass if you wanna pay for extra content, which will include the new RAM-7 Assault Rifle and Drill Charge Lethal Equipment, new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and additional items. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the content goes live on September 3, 2025.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 8: Twilight Heist

Enter a high stakes pursuit with everything on the line! This season is all about getting the right tools for the job ahead with a huge variety of ways to unlock new content, including the Ranked Festival, new in-game events, the arrival of a brand-new Mythic Weapon, and more. Dig into a Battle Pass combining cosmic flair and criminal rebellion featuring the new RAM-7 Assault Rifle and Drill Charge Lethal Equipment, plus earn a variety of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more themed around characters found on both sides of the law.

Secret Cache Recovery

Retrieve Secret Caches you missed out on the first time in the new Secret Cache Recovery event. Earning Caches during this event is as simple as playing the game: Recover one Cache by playing at least once match during weekdays and recover two Caches by completing at least one match each day of the weekend. Play every day to maximize your rewards!

Alchemy Stars Re-Run

The Alchemy Stars return! Complete missions to earn items based on the hit mobile game as the crossover event returns for those who missed it the first time. Unlock a variety of themed content including the Grau 5.56 — Focused Store Weapon Blueprint!

Clan Leaderboard Event and More

Prove that you have what it takes in the Clan Leaderboard Event and look for other in-game events throughout the season, offering key rewards like the Wraith — Rustcrawler Operator Skin plus the Type 25 — Mediator and ZGR 20mm — Sheer Precision Weapon Blueprints.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!