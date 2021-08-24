Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals More Season 7 Details

New Rewards in the Elite of the Elite Battle Pass

Season 7 features a Special Forces–themed Battle Pass full of free and premium content, including new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass Free Tiers

Beef up for the coming attack using the new Kinetic Armor Operator Skill unlocked at Tier 14. At Tier 21, gain access to the new Hades LMG; start saving up your Weapon XP Cards now so you can unlock its early attachments before taking it out to shred. Other free tier items include the weapon blueprints Razorback – Blue Scratch, the AS VAL – Wolves, and more cosmetic items.

Premium Pass Tiers

Get the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Elite of the Elite stream. Unlock the new Demir Operator, along with Griggs — Sarge, Charly — Huntress, and the Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU. Get access to new Weapon Blueprints like the Hades – Shoulder Cannon, QXR — Prototype Omega, Rytec AMR — Revati, and the M4 — Outcast Vengeance.