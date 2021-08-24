Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals More Season 7 Details
Activision and Tencent Games dropped a ton of new info on what's to come for Season 7 of Call Of Duty: Mobile this week. First off, the game has partnered with Ozuna to be the first musician to bring fans custom in-game content globally to the game, specifically in this season being called "The Elite of the Elite". Everything will drop into the game on Wednesday, August 25th at 5 pm PT, as you'll be able to roam around the game with the singer's iconic bear-themed character skin (seen below) and other Ozuna-inspired items such as calling cards, avatars, and more. Plus, the musician wrote a brand-new song for the Season entitled "A La Buena, El Mejor." You can read more about the season here as we have some of the other details below.
New Rewards in the Elite of the Elite Battle Pass
Season 7 features a Special Forces–themed Battle Pass full of free and premium content, including new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more.
Call Of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass Free Tiers
Beef up for the coming attack using the new Kinetic Armor Operator Skill unlocked at Tier 14. At Tier 21, gain access to the new Hades LMG; start saving up your Weapon XP Cards now so you can unlock its early attachments before taking it out to shred. Other free tier items include the weapon blueprints Razorback – Blue Scratch, the AS VAL – Wolves, and more cosmetic items.
Premium Pass Tiers
Get the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Elite of the Elite stream. Unlock the new Demir Operator, along with Griggs — Sarge, Charly — Huntress, and the Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU. Get access to new Weapon Blueprints like the Hades – Shoulder Cannon, QXR — Prototype Omega, Rytec AMR — Revati, and the M4 — Outcast Vengeance.
New Multiplayer Maps
- Monastery: Battle erupts at the once-peaceful Monastery, where Operators must navigate the map's twisting walkways and clustered buildings. Featured in Frontline and Team Deathmatch.
- Scrapyard 2019: Season 7 introduces the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare iteration of this classic map. Operators deploy to an aircraft boneyard full of scattered parts and storage sheds. Fight from the central fuselage…just watch for those incoming grenades.