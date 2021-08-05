Warner Bros. Launches DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition

Werner Bros. and DC Comics launched a brand new augmented reality mobile game today with DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition. The game has been designed for younger kids but pretty much anyone who is into detective games can play it. The concept behind the game is to show kids how Batman, as a detective, uses science to solve the crimes he investigates in Gotham as he is hot on the trailer of characters such as The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker. The game requires no online capabilities, it is single-player and allows you to do all of the crime-solving from no greater distance than your living room floor or your backyard. The best part is that for kids, it teaches the science behind all of Batman's technology, as well as educates them a little about the history of the character and his world beyond the films and various cartoon series. You can read more about it below as it is available today on the App Store and Google Play

Augmented reality (AR) missions: Through the new app's AR features, kids become a member of Batman's new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions. The amazing AR provides a realistic 3D experience that draws upon engineering and design concepts to make Batman's Bat-Tech come to life.

Mini games : Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile; Batarang Practice where players face off against the clock and find out how many targets they can knock down; and the Grapnel Launcher game where players must run and jump while utilizing Batman's abilities to overcome obstacles.

AR face filters : Kids can transform into Batman, the Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City's most iconic characters using these fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family.

Sticker packs : Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story.

Batman Bat-Tech video content: The app connects to the extremely popular DCKids' YouTube channel. A new series, entitled "Batman Science Lab" will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman's technology.

New Content: New missions, games, filters, sticker packs, and video content will be added and updated on a regular basis to keep the app experience fresh and fun for kids.

"Batman is one of our most important franchises, so bringing together the DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams to develop this app featuring his fan-favorite gadgets and crime-fighting tech was a chance for us to give fans yet another way to engage with a favorite DC Super Hero," said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. "The app creates a truly unique experience that gives kids around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe — there's no other app like it available today." "The Batman mobile app showcases Batman's innovative technology, using augmented reality like never before, and gives kids a way to unlock the mystery behind Batman's crime-fighting gadgets," said Kevin Morris, Vice President, Franchise Management and Marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Kids can now experience being a DC Super Hero alongside Batman, and while learning and playing they can also help save Gotham City."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bat Tech Sizzle Reel (https://youtu.be/5TQhpUz3Im0)