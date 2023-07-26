Posted in: Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: activision, call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals New Content Coming To Season 7

Summer is finally coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile as the team at Activision have added a variety of things to Season 7, coming next week.

Activision has revealed more details of what's on the way for Call Of Duty: Season 7, as players will find themselves in the middle of a Heat Wave. The game will be getting new content all around as a new weapon is being put into play, as well as a new operator skill, a new multiplayer map, and a brand new mode you'll need to get used to in Safeguard. You can read more about it and see the latest trailer below, as the devs have more details in their latest blog. Season 7 will launch on August 2nd, 2023.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 7: Heat Wave gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of sun-drenched Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Urban Tracker – Fly High, Ajax – Ice Cream Man or Woods – Fun in the Sun, as well as the Striker 45 SMG rifle, the Tac-Deploy Operator Skill, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty® Points, and more launching throughout the season!"

New Multiplayer Map: Seaside – A new mid-sized Multiplayer map that was originally featured in Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4, Seaside features a classic three-lane design that has players battling through markets and wine cellars of this idyllic Spanish town.

A new mid-sized Multiplayer map that was originally featured in Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4, Seaside features a classic three-lane design that has players battling through markets and wine cellars of this idyllic Spanish town. New MP Mode: Safeguard – In this round-based mode, teams take turns escorting a robot companion to its destination across the map. Attackers must keep the enemies from damaging the robot, scoring points if they help the robot reach its destination. Defenders score points by damaging the robot and ultimately shutting it down.

In this round-based mode, teams take turns escorting a robot companion to its destination across the map. Attackers must keep the enemies from damaging the robot, scoring points if they help the robot reach its destination. Defenders score points by damaging the robot and ultimately shutting it down. New Weapon and Operator Skill – First featured in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, the Striker 45 is a hard-hitting submachine gun that will shred at longer distances than other weapons in its class. Players may also earn a new Tac-Deploy Operator Skill which allows user's teammates to respawn on the battlefield at the location of the Tac deploy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!