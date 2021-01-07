The Full Art Trainer Supporter Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Trainer cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are classified as Ultra Rares.

Just like the Full Art Pokémon V cards and the VMAX cards, these Full Art Trainer Supporters are textured cards, which enhances the beauty of these images in major ways. While pulling a trainer card as the rare was a huge bummer back in the day, the design of these Ultra Rare Trainer Supporters have improved drastically, making them highly coveted cards.

Boss's Orders: Team Rocket's leader Giovanni has been a longtime feature of the Pokémon TCG. With the possible exception of Jessie and James, who have become supporting characters as much as they are villains, there is no more iconic Big Bad in the Pokémon Universe than Giovanni. The artwork, though, shows the boss in a strange pose, giving this Rebel Clash Full Art card less personality than the more popular Hidden Fates Full Art card, Giovanni's Exile.

Milo: As the Turffield Gym Leader in the Pokémon Sword & Shield games. Despite being buff, Milo is a kind and laid back leader who is known for taking it easy on trainers. With its bright colors and modern art style that has hits of Steven Universe, this Milo card shows off his personality beautifully.

Oleana: She is the Vice President of Rose's company, the inventor of the Dynamax band, and one of the most popular Sword & Sheild characters due to her design and moral ambiguity. Her sassy Full Art card here illustrates her personality as well.

Sonia: In the main series games, Sonia is an ally to the player, helping them and Hop. She is known for researching Legendary Pokémon. The strength of the trainer designs in the Generation Eight era games has helped the Pokémon TCG enrich their Trainer Supporter cards, and this is another one of the best.