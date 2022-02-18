Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals Plans For 2022's Season Two

Activision and Tencent Games have released new details for Call Of Duty: Mobile's second season happening in 2022. The theme for the season is "Task Force 141", which will officially kick off on February 23rd in the game and come with a brand new map, a new themed event, and new bundles for you to collect as part of the content. There's also new content being added to the Battle Pass if you decide to pay for it, but that is totally optional. We have more info below but you can read the finer details in the dev blog here.

During the second season of 2022, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. Season 2 includes a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Simon "Ghost" Riley and Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, the new JAK-12 functional weapon, a new Chopper Gunner scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season! Operatives have secured intel and have shared the key highlights for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 coming to Android and iOS: New Map: Hardhat – First appearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Hardhat takes place on a construction site for a new business complex. Much of the map is suited to close quarters combat with its many choke points and unfinished buildings.

New Themed Event: Counter Intel – Terrorists have seized control of the city and it's up to players to liberate the city by completing tasks slowly taking over the map one node at a time. Strategic choices are critical to the success of the mission and players will be rewarded for their bravery.

Bundles Celebrating the Festival of Colours and Carnival – In honor of the Festival of Colour and Carnival celebrations, Call of Duty: Mobile is offering the Festival of Colours and Carnival bundles for players. Celebrate in style with themed weapons, avatars and more within each of these bundles.